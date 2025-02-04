Trending

Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam performed his chart-topping hits at Dubai concert

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo 

A reported cross-border collaboration between Atif Aslam, Honey Singh and Jason Derulo is in the works!

Atif, who recently serenaded crowds at his concert in Dubai, was joined by the Indian rapper Honey and the international music star Jason for a lavish dinner.

The trio shared glimpses from the evening on social media, igniting rumors of a potential collaboration.


Both Atif and Honey posted pictures from the outing with the latter calling the Jal Pari singer his “borderless brother.”


After photos from their get-together went viral, netizens sparked excitement in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Something big on the way??”

“The levels to this photo,” another noted.

“Divided by borders united by Atif Aslam,” the third expressed.

A fourth fan penned, “Big mood.”

To note, Atif also kept his fans and followers engaged by posting video clips from the concert which featured him delivering a soulful performance.

During the evening, he also showcased his love and affection for wife Sara Bhawana in front of millions by dedicating the touchy lyrics Tujh Pay Mar K he Tw Mujhy jeena Aaya Hai… O Tery Sang Yara. 

For the unversed, Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana, the childhood lovers, got hitched back in 2013. 

Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up

Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo

Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo

How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items

How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth

World's richest athletes with eye-watering net worth
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'
Anurag Basu draws comparisons between Hindi film industry and Korean cinema
Anurag Basu draws comparisons between Hindi film industry and Korean cinema
Aamir Khan's team issues first statement on viral caveman video
Aamir Khan's team issues first statement on viral caveman video
Ayeza Khan offers a peek into early morning outing in Poland: 'magical place'
Ayeza Khan offers a peek into early morning outing in Poland: 'magical place'
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback
Durefishan Saleem unveils 'gorgeous' looks from her brother's Mehndi night
Durefishan Saleem unveils 'gorgeous' looks from her brother's Mehndi night
'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance
'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness