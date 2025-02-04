Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo 

A reported cross-border collaboration between Atif Aslam, Honey Singh and Jason Derulo is in the works!
Atif, who recently serenaded crowds at his concert in Dubai, was joined by the Indian rapper Honey and the international music star Jason for a lavish dinner.
The trio shared glimpses from the evening on social media, igniting rumors of a potential collaboration.
Both Atif and Honey posted pictures from the outing with the latter calling the Jal Pari singer his “borderless brother.”
After photos from their get-together went viral, netizens sparked excitement in the comments section.
One fan wrote, “Something big on the way??”
“The levels to this photo,” another noted.
“Divided by borders united by Atif Aslam,” the third expressed.
A fourth fan penned, “Big mood.”
To note, Atif also kept his fans and followers engaged by posting video clips from the concert which featured him delivering a soulful performance.
During the evening, he also showcased his love and affection for wife Sara Bhawana in front of millions by dedicating the touchy lyrics Tujh Pay Mar K he Tw Mujhy jeena Aaya Hai… O Tery Sang Yara.
For the unversed, Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana, the childhood lovers, got hitched back in 2013.