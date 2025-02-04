Royal

Princess Charlotte to receive rare title held by only seven people

Princess Charlotte of Wales was born in 2015 and is third in the line of succession to the British throne

  • February 04, 2025
The Royal Family has several significant official’s titles, with centuries old history and origins such as the Prince of Wales or the Duchess of Edinburgh.

As per Cambridge, King Charles’ grandchildren will bear the responsibilities of these titles in the future as per the royal customs.

Along with Prince George and Prince Louis, who will be bestowed with senior Royal titles Princess Charlotte is also expected to hold a title with deep historical connections.

Her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Wales, and she is third in line to the throne.

However, in future the princess is set to inherit a historic title when Prince William takes the throne.

The title of Princess Royal is traditionally given to the eldest daughter of the monarch, there have been only seven Princess Royals throughout history, beginning with Princess Mary, the eldest daughter of King Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria.

Following her, the title was bestowed upon Princess Louisa Maria, Princess Anne, Princess Charlotte, Princess Victoria, Princess Louise, Princess Mary and Princess Anne.

Unlike other titles, the Princess Royal title does not automatically pass to the next in line after the  death of the current holder.

It is reverted back to the monarch, who bestow upon their own daughter, if they have one.

As King Charles has no daughters it is likely that the Princess Royal title will dormant following Anne’s passing, but will be re-granted to Princess Charlotte once her father ascends the throne.

Along with Princess Charlotte, Prince George will also be honoured with a significant change of title, Prince of Wales, making him as the 28th holder of this title.

