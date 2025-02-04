Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to welcome more kids as families get closer

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are growing closer as their daughters are enjoying their blended family dynamics.
A source close to the Victoria Secret model revealed that their relationship was “wonderful,” sharing that the couple is so close to each other as their kids share a strong bond together.
Notably, Cooper from his ex Irina Shayk shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, 7, while Gigi shares her kid, Khai, 4, with ex Zayn Malik, whom she dated for almost six years.
The insider said, “Because Bradley has a property very close by, they are able to do play dates with the girls first to get them comfortable with each other.”
They added, “There’s an age gap, Bradley’s daughter is older by a few years, but apparently, they get along well.”
Despite their 21-year difference, Cooper and Gigi are very close to each other as for their small children since first getting together in October 2023.
“Gigi and Bradley are both very dedicated parents, so they really cater to the kids when they’re all together,” the source continues.
They mentioned, “That might annoy someone if they don’t have kids, but in their case it aligns so well.”
According to an insider, “They both have the same really hands on and gentle parenting style. Gigi adores watching Bradley with his daughter, it’s the most beautiful thing to her. And he’s always saying what an amazing mom she is.”
To note, the report came after Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid enjoyed playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 19.