'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative brother duo behind Stranger Things, have opened up on the secret for the record-breaking success of the show.
At the LA premiere of the Netflix hit series' fifth and final season, the brothers told PEOPLE it felt "surreal" to be marking the momentous occasion.
While discussing the series' massive impact, Ross noted, "I think a lot of the success of the show is, people can relate to these characters, and they can relate to these actors. They're good people, and I think it comes through in their performances."
He added that the fans can relate to the character's personal struggles enough to care about them, and it gives them hope. "I think that's a big part of the success."
However, Matt said that the key ingredient for the extraordinary success is the cast, who he shared "has become a big family."
"For the younger cast, the kids who are no longer kids, it's been 10 years, it's half their lives," he noted, referring to Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.
"They're all very, very close. And I think the real-life bond that they have translates into the show."
About Stranger Things Season 5
Season 5 of Stranger Things is set to begin in the fall of 1987, a time jump from the end of season 4, which took place in the spring of 1986.
As per the official trailer, Vecna could unleash horror and chaos in Hawkins as the group tries to find and kill him in the final battle.
Stranger Things season 5 has been divided up into three parts, with Volume 1 premiering on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day and the two-hour finale on December 31.