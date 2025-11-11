Entertainment

'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer speak out on 'Stranger Things' impact just days before the final season premiere

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Stranger Things creators reveal one thing behind shows huge success
'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative brother duo behind Stranger Things, have opened up on the secret for the record-breaking success of the show.

At the LA premiere of the Netflix hit series' fifth and final season, the brothers told PEOPLE it felt "surreal" to be marking the momentous occasion. 

While discussing the series' massive impact, Ross noted, "I think a lot of the success of the show is, people can relate to these characters, and they can relate to these actors. They're good people, and I think it comes through in their performances."

He added that the fans can relate to the character's personal struggles enough to care about them, and it gives them hope. "I think that's a big part of the success."

However, Matt said that the key ingredient for the extraordinary success is the cast, who he shared "has become a big family."

"For the younger cast, the kids who are no longer kids, it's been 10 years, it's half their lives," he noted, referring to Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

"They're all very, very close. And I think the real-life bond that they have translates into the show."

About Stranger Things Season 5

Season 5 of Stranger Things is set to begin in the fall of 1987, a time jump from the end of season 4, which took place in the spring of 1986.

As per the official trailer, Vecna could unleash horror and chaos in Hawkins as the group tries to find and kill him in the final battle.

Stranger Things season 5 has been divided up into three parts, with Volume 1 premiering on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day and the two-hour finale on December 31.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation
Jennifer Aniston made Jim Curtis romance Instagram official earlier this month

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' official intake photo from prison breaks internet

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' official intake photo from prison breaks internet
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year in connection with trafficking and racketeering charges

Catherine Paiz announces fourth pregnancy with Igor Ten

Catherine Paiz announces fourth pregnancy with Igor Ten
The social media influencer already shares three children with ex-husband Austin McBroom

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest
No arrest has been made in Celeste Rivas' death, two months after her body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk near a mansion rented by D4vd's manager

Homayoun Ershadi, renowned Iranian actor dies at 78

Homayoun Ershadi, renowned Iranian actor dies at 78
'The Kite Runner' star took his last breath on Tuesday after fighting a long battle with cancer

Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to her 'precious' grandkid

Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to her 'precious' grandkid
'The Kardashians' star threw 'James Bond' themed birthday party over the weekend

Michael Jackson daughter Paris shares shocking update after his biopic teaser

Michael Jackson daughter Paris shares shocking update after his biopic teaser
Michael Jackson’s daughter makes emotional confession after dad's biopic teaser, ‘ruined my life’

Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after 'Christy' flop

Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after 'Christy' flop
Ruby Rose blaming Sydney Sweeney for the flop biopic 'Christy'

Jonas Brothers spill on their healthy ‘bullying’ dynamic

Jonas Brothers spill on their healthy ‘bullying’ dynamic
Jonas Brothers attend premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas' in New York City

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after 'Christy' flops at box office in opening week

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after 'Christy' flops at box office in opening week
Sydney Sweeney opens up about weight transformation struggles for her role in 'Christy'

Kim Kardashian dazzles in Brazil as she debuts her look for 'All’s Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian dazzles in Brazil as she debuts her look for 'All’s Fair' premiere
The Skims founder turned heads in a daring cut-out gown that perfectly showcased her iconic curves

Florence Pugh talks candidly about facing online criticism over ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh talks candidly about facing online criticism over ex Zach Braff
The 'Thunderbolts*' star discussed how the flood of social media negativity during her romance affected her deeply