'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?

Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno were first romantically linked in October last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Brittany Snow has reportedly engaged to her boyfriend, Hunter Moreno. 

On Tuesday, November 11, Us Weekly reported that The Hunting Wives starlet’s co-star, Claire Danes, confirmed the news earlier this month.

While promoting their new television series, The Beast In Me, the 46-year-old actor teased Snow at the premiere of the Netflix show by asking her, "You’re engaged? When did that happen?"

In a video shared by the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, the two actors are seen chatting during the hustle and bustle of the red carpet. 

However, Snow’s response has not been revealed yet.

For those unversed, the couple was first romantically linked back in October 2024 when they were spotted sharing a PDA-filled moment in New York City. 

As of now, neither Snow nor Moreno has confirmed their relationship status publicly or online. 

It is important to note that this is not the actress’s first relationship, as she was previously married to her ex-husband, Tyler Stanaland, with whom she parted ways after two years of their marriage.  

Brittany Snow filed for divorce in January 2023, which they finalized in July 2023.    

