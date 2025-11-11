Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'

California-based food influencer Michael Duarte, best known as FoodWithBearHands, took his last breath on November 8.
In an emotional statement, Alooma Media Group, his talent agency, shared the news of his passing, noting, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte."
The Instagram post read, "He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him."
Duarte had garnered over 2 million followers across all social media platforms for his cooking videos, where he shared recipes and mouth-watering videos of his BBQ and grilling creations.
His bio on Instagram reads, "my purpose is to share to the world food to people who need it the most."
According to a GoFundMe set up to support his family after his death, the creator was survived by his wife Jessica, to whom he had been married for nine years, and a 6-year-old daughter, Oakley.
Per the GoFundMe description, Duarte died in a "horrible accident" while travelling in Texas.
"This heartbreak came without warning, leaving Jessica to incur the expense of bringing him back home to California and covering funeral expenses," the description noted.
Duarte grew up in Calipatria, California, a small city near the US-Mexico border. His uncle, whom he called a "mentor" in an Instagram post, owned a small Mexican restaurant, which is where he got his first job and learnt to cook at the age of 14.