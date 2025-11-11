Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation

Jennifer Aniston made Jim Curtis romance Instagram official earlier this month

Are Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis already engaged? minor detail in her recent social media sparked rumours.

The Friends star went Instagram official with her new beau as she posted a heartfelt birthday tribute for Jim earlier this month.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the lovebirds sharing a warm hug, Jennifer wrote, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

A surprising detail in the photo - which has already garnered  over 1.6 million hearts, did not go unnoticed by her eagle-eyed fans as they quickly spotted a diamond band on Jennifer's ring finger sparking engagement rumours.

Now, a well-placed source has spilled beans on whether the duo have exchanged the rings already.

"They’ve been headed down this route for a good while. She’s very open with friends that Jim’s the one for her and she sees him as someone she’d love to grow old with," the source told Heat magazine.

They continued, "And by all accounts, she doesn’t want a long engagement, either."

The insider further noted that, "As of right now, Jen isn’t confirming or denying the rumours, but everyone in her world is buzzing that she and Jim have gotten engaged."

