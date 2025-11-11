Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' official intake photo from prison breaks internet

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year in connection with trafficking and racketeering charges

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs official intake photo from prison breaks internet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' official intake photo from prison breaks internet 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison photograph has gone viral after he faced allegations of consuming drugs behind bars.

The Bad Boy Records CEO's new official snap was released from the FCI Fort Dix, the federal correctional facility in New Jersey, on Tuesday, November 11. 

According to media reports, CBS News editor Cara Tabachnick published Diddy's image, accompanied by a few details of his daily routine from the jail, where he was transferred last month. 

The new report claimed that the disgraced hip-hop mogul is assigned to work as the Chaplain’s assistant, a position considered among the more desirable roles available to inmates at the facility.

Notably, the outlet reports that a former prison commissioner revealed that the father of seven provides access to a private, air-conditioned office and occasional meals.

Responding to Diddy's routine in the prison, the 56-year-old rap icon's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said the work environment has been treating his client "warmly, respectfully, and rewardingly." 

This update comes a week after Sean Diddy Combs denied the allegations of consuming alcohol at Fort Dix.

Earlier this week, the rapper took to his X account, denying reports that he was caught drinking a homemade substance behind bars.

For the unversed, Sean Diddy Combs has been arrested since September last year over the serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering. 

