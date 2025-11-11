Catherine Paiz announces fourth pregnancy with Igor Ten

Catherine Paiz is pregnant with her fourth child.
The social media influencer and content creator is expanding their family with husband Igor Ten following six weeks of their wedding.
The 35-year-old announced the joyous news via Instagram, sharing a positive pregnancy test photo and stating, “I’m pregnant!!!!! Still so shocked ahhhhh.” Paiz said she’s in her first trimester and feeling “pretty nauseous.”
For those unaware, Paiz already shares three children, including daughters Elle, 9, Alaïa, 6, and son Steel, 5, with ex-husband Austin McBroom, who parted ways in 2024.
In 2025, Ten and Paiz exchanged the marital vows on September 28 in California a few weeks after their engagement.
Ten revealed he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2025, describing Paiz as his “muse” and calling meeting her children “transformative.” Their church wedding featured romantic details, with Paiz sharing photos in her princess-style gown and veil.
Taking to Instagram, Ten revealed he proposed to The Ace Family YouTuber, writing, “In February 2025, on Valentine’s Day, I experienced one of the most unforgettable moments of my life: I asked my muse to marry me.”
Paiz met Ten “in the middle of the Amazon” during a retreat in Brazil and publicly announced their relationship in November 2024.