Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia 

Sally Kirkland's brief battle with dementia has finally ended as she passes away at the age of 84.
According to Associated Press, the Oscar-nominated actress' special representative, Michael Greene, confirmed the death on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
The deceased actress' demise update comes just two days after her spokesperson initially told Page Six that the actress had entered hospice care amid her battle with dementia.
"She continues to receive medical care at a private facility where family and friends joined her on Halloween for a birthday celebration," the representative revealed to the outlet.
Back in 2024, the actress had been suffering from various health issues and had even faced fractures in her four bones in her neck, right wrist and left hip.
Kirkland was known for her title role in the 1987 comedy-drama, Anna, for which she scored a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.
Notably, the departed soul starred in over 200 movies and films throughout her decades-long career, including projects such as Charlie's Angels, JFK and Bruce Almighty.
Sally Kirkland's family members have not announced the details of her funeral.