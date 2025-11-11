Entertainment

'Marty Supreme' trailer: Timothée Chalamet chases glory as ping pong prodigy

Timothée Chalamet is not holding back the pursuit of greatness in the latest trailer of 'Marty Supreme'

  By Hania Jamil
A24 has dropped an exciting trailer for Josh Safdie's sports drama titled Marty Supreme, where Timothée Chalamet portrays a prodigy pursuing greatness.

Set in the 1950s, Marty Supreme follows its namesake, Marty Mauser, as he chases his dreams of becoming a table-tennis champion. The film is reportedly a fictionalised account of the real-life Marty Reisman, who won five world championship medals in table tennis.

The trailer, released on Tuesday, November 11, begins with a verbal spat between Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow's character, Kay Stone, with whom Marty is romantically entangled, as she questions Marty about his plans for the future and job.

"I live with the confidence that if I believe in myself, the money will follow," he asserted.

When asked what if that does not happen, Marty replied with a cheeky smile, "That doesn't even enter my consciousness."

Along with that, the sneak peek also featured Tyler, The Creator playing Marty's close pal.

Moreover, the cast members include I Love LA star Odessa A’zion, magician Penn Jillette, Shark Tank entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful), Fran Drescher, Sandra Bernhard and filmmaker Abel Ferrara.

Marty Supreme is slated for release in theatres on Christmas Day.

Watch Marty Supreme trailer here:



