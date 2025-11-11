Entertainment

Homayoun Ershadi, renowned Iranian actor dies at 78

'The Kite Runner' star took his last breath on Tuesday after fighting a long battle with cancer

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Homayoun Ershadi, renowned Iranian actor dies at 78
Homayoun Ershadi, renowned Iranian actor dies at 78

Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi has passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

The Pear Tree actor rose to international fame with his ground-shattering performance in the late Abbas Kiarostami's Palme d'Or-winning Taste of Cherry (1997), which follows the story of a hopeless man looking for someone to bury him after his planned suicide.

Ershadi earned global recognition from the film, and it proved to be the stepping stone for his remarkable decades-long acting career.

Born in central Isfahan in 1947, Ershadi was a student of architecture before he entered the world of entertainment.

He was also part of Hollywood productions, such as The Kite Runner (2007), A Most Wanted Man (2014), and had a brief appearance in Zero Dark Thirty (2012).

Iran's House of Cinema confirmed his death and offered condolences to the artistic community, a prominent figure of theatre, cinema and television, with government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani calling him a "noble and thoughtful actor of Iranian cinema".

Homayoun Ershadi's passing is a significant loss to both Iranian and international film and theatre.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest
No arrest has been made in Celeste Rivas' death, two months after her body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk near a mansion rented by D4vd's manager

Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to her 'precious' grandkid

Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to her 'precious' grandkid
'The Kardashians' star threw 'James Bond' themed birthday party over the weekend

Michael Jackson daughter Paris shares shocking update after his biopic teaser

Michael Jackson daughter Paris shares shocking update after his biopic teaser
Michael Jackson’s daughter makes emotional confession after dad's biopic teaser, ‘ruined my life’

Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after 'Christy' flop

Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after 'Christy' flop
Ruby Rose blaming Sydney Sweeney for the flop biopic 'Christy'

Jonas Brothers spill on their healthy ‘bullying’ dynamic

Jonas Brothers spill on their healthy ‘bullying’ dynamic
Jonas Brothers attend premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas' in New York City

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after 'Christy' flops at box office in opening week

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after 'Christy' flops at box office in opening week
Sydney Sweeney opens up about weight transformation struggles for her role in 'Christy'

Kim Kardashian dazzles in Brazil as she debuts her look for 'All’s Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian dazzles in Brazil as she debuts her look for 'All’s Fair' premiere
The Skims founder turned heads in a daring cut-out gown that perfectly showcased her iconic curves

Florence Pugh talks candidly about facing online criticism over ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh talks candidly about facing online criticism over ex Zach Braff
The 'Thunderbolts*' star discussed how the flood of social media negativity during her romance affected her deeply

Charlie XCX drops new song ‘House’ from ‘Wuthering Heights’, John Cale reacts

Charlie XCX drops new song ‘House’ from ‘Wuthering Heights’, John Cale reacts
Charlie XCX sparks frenzy with scary music video of song 'House' featuring John Cale

Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles

Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles
Beyoncé attends 'one of the best' birthday parties with mom Tina Knowles

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits
The 'So Yesterday' singer has seemingly taken aim at Leonardo DiCaprio on her new single, 'Mature'

Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5
Millie Bobby Brown promises the most intense plot for 'superhero' Eleven in Stranger Things final season