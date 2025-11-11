Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel has finally ended his sudden hiatus from his infamous ABC show.
The 57-year-old American television host was unexpectedly cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" last week.
However, the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show returned on Monday, November 11, with high-profile guest appearances, including George Clooney, Mike Tyson and Christopher Cross.
Despite the news that circulated on social media, the popular host and comedian did not explain why the show was pulled out at the last minute.
Notably, Jimmy focused on cracking jokes about politics during his monologue and engaged in a punchy conversation with the 64-year-old American actress.
The popular talk show’s cancellation news was initially broken by the critically acclaimed singer, Madison Beer, who was scheduled to be a guest this week.
Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter confirmed the news she’d no longer be appearing, writing, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date."
Despite its return, the reason for the cancellation of the show remains unknown.
This is not the first time the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show was cancelled; however, it was suspended previously for the host’s controversial remarks on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
After going off air for just six days, Disney, ABC's parent company, announced that the host would return to its regularly scheduled programming.