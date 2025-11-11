Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone

The 'Bridgerton' star will appear in much-awaited film, 'Wicked: For Good'

  By Fatima Hassan
Jonathan Bailey has opened up about his career-changing milestone. 

While promoting his upcoming film, Wicked: For Good, at the special screening night on Monday, November 10, the 37-year-old English actor gives credit to his better companion after being declared the first openly gay man to be given the title.

Jonathan showered praise on his fur companion when asked about sharing the cover with him, saying, "He's a hot dog."

"He is a very handsome boy, I don't think you can take it in stride, I take it very seriously, but also with an absolute out-of-body sort of hysterical, you know— I'm going to have a drink tonight with my family and friends and sort of celebrate how wild and ridiculous it is," the Crashing star told Extra.

This update comes shortly after People magazine revealed that Jonathan Bailey is the recipient of the Sexiest Man Alive earlier this month.

Breaking the silence on his career-changing milestone, the actor said, "Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

Jonathan Bailey’s new film, Wicked: For Good, is slated to be released on November 21. 

