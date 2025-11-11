Entertainment

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest

No arrest has been made in Celeste Rivas' death, two months after her body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk near a mansion rented by D4vd's manager

  • By Web Desk
  • |
D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death has once again taken a shocking turn, as it has been revealed that the LAPS believes the only crime committed in the horrific case could be the concealment of a body.

The teen's dismembered body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday.

Two months since the discovery of her body, the cause of Celeste's death remains unknown. When enquired about the details, the LAPD just referred to a previous press release last week.

As per the September 29 statement, the authorities noted, "It remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."

However, Steve Fischer, the private investigator hired by the homeowner of the Hollywood Hills residence that was raided by police, pointed out the reason why Celeste's body ended up in the trunk is mainly due to her "illegal, predatory relationship with D4vd", whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Turning to his X account, the PI penned, "If #LAPD and the District Attorney's Office fail to charge the sex crimes against a minor in this case, it will be a true slap in the face to Celeste. She wasn’t protected from people like #D4vd while she was alive, and we at least owe her that in death."

"It’s time to move forward with charges. Additional charges can always be added later. Make an arrest," he added.

The alleged relationship between minor Celeste and the 20-year-old singer had been the centre of the mind-numbing case.

Several photos and social media posts indicate their alleged romantic relationship, with many of D4vd's close pals confirming that they believed Celeste was D4vd's much older girlfriend, as she often accompanied him to shows and parties.

D4vd, who was on a tour when Celeste' body was discovered, had cancelled all of his shows a week into the troubling case and has not addressed the headline-making death, while in the initial stages, his rep did confirm that he is cooperating with the authorities.

The LAPD has not named him or any other individual as the suspect in Celeste Rivas' death and no arrest has been made yet.

