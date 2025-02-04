Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release 

Ibrahim Ali Khan receives all praise from elder sister Sara Ali Khan!
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Shauna Gautam's romantic comedy Nadaaniyan on Netflix India.
After he and his co-star Khushi Kapoor released the first song from their film at the Next on Netflix event on Monday, members of the family expressed pride on social media.
The Kedarnath actress also showered love by reposting the song on her Instagram stories, “My brothers pehla gaana (first song) (pink heart, man dancing, and hand heart emojis) Ab tere magic ka zamana."
Sara continued, "Now is the era of your magic loved and magic wand emojis). I always said the best in the family is yet to come (alarm clock, dua, and folded hands emojis)."
“I cannot wait to watch Khushi Kapoor in all her beauty and glory," the caption further read.
His aunt Soha Ali Khan also shared the song on her Instagram saying, “Looking good Iggy! (face with sunglasses emoji).”
Other than Ibrahim, there seems to be a slew of actors in the family Sara, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Saif, Amrita, and Ibrahim's paternal grandmother, Sharmila Tagore.
Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was attacked after an attempted burglary attempt at his Bandra residence.