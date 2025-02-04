Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?

David Harbour and Lily Allen have reportedly called it quits after nearly four year of marriage.
The Smile singer and Stranger Things alum, who have been surrounded with split rumours since December 2024, have finally parted ways, as per an inside source.
As reported by People Magazine, a well-placed source has confirmed that David and Lily’s “marriage has been crumbling” and “they have split.”
This shocking update comes nearly a month after Lily sparked separation rumours with David as she was spotted without wedding ring.
In addition to this, in June last year, Lily on her podcast Miss Me candidly confessed about rejecting her husband’s intimate desires.
“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband,” Lily noted.
She continued, “Because he often quite asks for things, and I’m like, ‘No, babe, it’s not happening.”
Lily also opened up about her marital struggles, saying that she and David had a system of controlling each other’s phone through apps.
However, Harbour had previously said that his marriage brought him joy, and they have grown closer over time.
David Harbour and Lily Allen got married in Las Vegas in 2020 one year after meeting each other through a celebrity dating app, RAYA.
To note, this is Allen’s second marriage as she was previously married to Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary.