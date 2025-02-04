Entertainment

Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour and ‘Smile’ singer Lily Allen have reportedly separated their paths

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?
Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?

David Harbour and Lily Allen have reportedly called it quits after nearly four year of marriage.

The Smile singer and Stranger Things alum, who have been surrounded with split rumours since December 2024, have finally parted ways, as per an inside source.

As reported by People Magazine, a well-placed source has confirmed that David and Lily’s “marriage has been crumbling” and “they have split.”

This shocking update comes nearly a month after Lily sparked separation rumours with David as she was spotted without wedding ring.

In addition to this, in June last year, Lily on her podcast Miss Me candidly confessed about rejecting her husband’s intimate desires.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband,” Lily noted.

She continued, “Because he often quite asks for things, and I’m like, ‘No, babe, it’s not happening.”

Lily also opened up about her marital struggles, saying that she and David had a system of controlling each other’s phone through apps.

However, Harbour had previously said that his marriage brought him joy, and they have grown closer over time.

David Harbour and Lily Allen got married in Las Vegas in 2020 one year after meeting each other through a celebrity dating app, RAYA.

To note, this is Allen’s second marriage as she was previously married to Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary.

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream

Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Chappell Roan pens sweet message after first Grammy win
Chappell Roan pens sweet message after first Grammy win
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub
'Stranger Things' stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
'Stranger Things' stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Ryan Reynolds drops first photo with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama
Ryan Reynolds drops first photo with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama
Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater
Kanye West flaunts Bianca Censori’s huge feat after Grammy 2025 stunt
Kanye West flaunts Bianca Censori’s huge feat after Grammy 2025 stunt
EXO's Xiumin gears for first solo comeback in three years
EXO's Xiumin gears for first solo comeback in three years
Kanye West calls Grammys ceremony 'boring' after Bianca Censori's daring move
Kanye West calls Grammys ceremony 'boring' after Bianca Censori's daring move
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to welcome more kids as families get closer
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to welcome more kids as families get closer
Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up
Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up
Kevin Costner takes big step for Jennifer Lopez amid romance rumours
Kevin Costner takes big step for Jennifer Lopez amid romance rumours
Kim Kardashian takes shocking decision for Bianca Censori after her Grammy stunt
Kim Kardashian takes shocking decision for Bianca Censori after her Grammy stunt