Prince Andrew gets new title amid Chinese investors deal controversy

  • February 04, 2025
Prince Andrew has received a new yet embarrassing title from the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Angela Reyner.

According to media reports, the 44-year-old British politician strictly informed her team that she was not going to support the Duke of York in the upcoming legislation.

She stated, "I’m not going to vote to keep that nonce on… I can’t go back to my constituency and say, yeah, I support that."

Angela also urged Buckingham Palace and the civil authorities to remove the prince from royal services.

For those unaware, 'nonce' is a term used for a paedophile.

The politician made these remarks for the 64-year-old royal member as he has previously been accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, which he firmly denied.

Due to his alleged connection in a rape scandal, Andrew has been disowned by the royal family.

According to The Telegraph, an insider has revealed that the UK Parliament member has assumed that the disgraced Prince is a huge problem that should be addressed timely.

"She was very actively reaching out to the Palace, the upper echelons of the civil service, and said she thought this was a huge problem, and that the government needed to address this, and that she would offer cross-party support to make sure it happened," the tipster added.

These revelations came after a report claimed that the father-of-two has made a $3 billion deal with Chinese investors, which was ruled a "threat to national security."

As of now, Prince Andrew has not issued any statement for his justification.  

