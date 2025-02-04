Kanye West flaunts Bianca Censori’s huge feat after Grammy 2025 stunt

Kanye West is proud of the horrible stunt he and his wife Bianca Censori did at Grammys 2025!
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the celebrity couple made headlines after the Australian model stripped her coat off, revealing a totally bare body.
The stunt caused a huge chaos all over news and social media with people slamming the duo for their bizarre and disgusting act.
However, West and Censori appear to be unfazed regardless of what everyone says.
Breaking silence on the stunt, Ye turned to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 4, and dropped a couple of screenshots of google trends, proudly flaunting how his wife managed to secure top spot on the trends after the bold stunt.
He also shared a backshot of Bianca Censori in which she was captured without clothes.
The first screenshot featured a Google Trends comparison where searches for “Bianca Censori Grammys” topped over “Grammy winners 2025.”
In the second slide was another screenshot from Google Trends Trending page that showcased Censori on the top position followed by Grammy winners 2025, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Kendrick Lamar Grammys, Doechii, Beyonce Grammys, and Myles Garrett.
While, in the last slide was a polaroid of the model, all naked.
It is worth mentioning that Kanye West removes his Instagram posts after a few hours of posting.
A few minutes prior to this post, he dropped a huge carousel of same screenshots with a few more added, and captioned, “My beautiful, brave, history altering wife generated more google searches than anything else in past 48 hours in the US including the entire Grammys.”
However, the post was deleted in about 5 minutes after posting.