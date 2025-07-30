Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau enjoy ‘fantastic evening’: Deets inside

Katy Perry and ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a “fantastic evening” over fine dining and warm conversation at Montreal’s upscale Le Violon.
On Monday, July 28, the Dark Horse singer stepped out for dinner with the former Canadian prime minister at neighborhood restaurant Le Violon.
As per PEOPLE, a rep for the restaurant shared that Perry and Trudeau met Chef Danny Smiles and made their way to the kitchen after the meal to thank the staff personally.
The rep said, "Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening.”
They went on to say, "They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant."
The reports from TMZ also disclosed that ahead of their dinner, Trudeau and Perry went for a casual stroll at the park.
In photos obtained by the outlet, Trudeau, 53, and Perry, 40, were all smiles as they strolled through Montreal's Mount Royal Park, casually dressed in jeans and summer attire.
Notably, Perry and Trudeau’s recent outing came after the Roar singer confirmed that she ended her engagement with Orlando Bloom and parted ways after nine years of an on-and-off romance.
On the flip side, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire also announced their split in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
They share children Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11 together.