Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie 

Arjun Kapoor expressed profound love for his mommy dearest!
On late Mona Shourie's Kapoor’s birthday, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor dropped a selfie with a picture of her late mother.
In the caption, Arjun expressed, “Happy birthday Maa. I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever.”
He continued, “Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us… We try & represent you in the best we can. I’ve run out of pictures and words also.”
The 2 States star further added, “I hate that I can’t say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us. love u to infinity & beyond!”
Hours ago, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor also dropped childhood pictures featuring her late mom and brother.
“You would have been 61 today. Haven’t cut a cake with you on your birthday since 2008… it’s been so long, with each year I come close to forgetting the look on your face every time we sang happy birthday..” the celebrity stated.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has a new mega project Mere Husband Ki Biwi lined up with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.