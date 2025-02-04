Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie 

Trending

  • February 04, 2025
Arjun Kapoor expressed profound love for his mommy dearest!

On late Mona Shourie's  Kapoor’s birthday, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor dropped a selfie with a picture of her late mother.

In the caption, Arjun expressed, “Happy birthday Maa. I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever.”

He continued, “Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us… We try & represent you in the best we can. I’ve run out of pictures and words also.”

The 2 States star further added, “I hate that I can’t say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us. love u to infinity & beyond!”


Hours ago, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor also dropped childhood pictures featuring her late mom and brother.

“You would have been 61 today. Haven’t cut a cake with you on your birthday since 2008… it’s been so long, with each year I come close to forgetting the look on your face every time we sang happy birthday..” the celebrity stated. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has a new mega project Mere Husband Ki Biwi lined up with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. 

