Royal

Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback in upcoming Netflix film: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to make joint public appearance ahead of Duchess’ acting comeback

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025


Meghan Markle reportedly geared up to make an acting comeback with Netflix ahead of her documentary release.

The Duke of Sussex has started working on a screen adaptation of the bestselling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune, as per Netflix boss.

According to GB News, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria admitted that the new film is in "development.”

However, the upcoming movie has not received the green light for production.

She shared, the movie is "definitely coming out. It is in development. It is a great book, she had it and we are happy to do it. And we have things in development."

Bela told Daily Mail, “Everyone is excited about what is coming."

Meghan’s upcoming movie is based on the bestselling novel, which follows the late of two strangers that meet in their twenties and fall in love.

Notably, she will make public appearance with Prince Harry for Invictus Games opening ceremony this month.

The Duke and Duchess will kick off Invictus Games ceremony at BC Place Vancouver, Canada on February 8, 2025.

The closing ceremony of the sporting event will feature Jelly Roll and pop band Barenaked Ladies.

