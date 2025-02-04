Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance

Kate Middleton made headlines due to her fashion choice in new powerful appearance.
On Tuesday, February 4, the Princess of Wales made public appearance at the National Portrait Gallery.
The future Queen was joined by young children to launch an interactive trail.
Princess Kate grabbed spotlight with a pair of grey pinstripe trousers and a black roll neck knit, a razor-sharp blazer in a chocolate brown hue.
Catherine completed the chic look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.
She also made a young friend during the outing named Grace, five.
As seen in the viral pictures, Grace was holding Kate’s hand and they even sat on the bus together.
All Souls executive headteacher Alix Ascough told Hello! about the cute interaction, "She [Kate] had been asked if she would have a partner, and she was sat next to Grace on the coach and Grace had chatted away to her the whole journey."
Alix added, "She knew it was a very special visitor. We told her she was a princess. She just called her Catherine."
Kate Middleton’s public appearance came after she released an emotional message on World Cancer day.