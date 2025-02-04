Royal

Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day

The Queen of Spain also delivered a powerful speech at the institute to mark the International Cancer Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day

Queen Letizia has marked World Cancer Day with powerful appearance!

The Spanish Royal Family took to its Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, and dropped a carousel of photos from the Queen’s latest visit to Spain’s first open data space.

During her visit, Letizia presided the officials present at the institute, delivering a powerful statement.

The translated caption of the post read, “The Queen has presided over this morning in Madrid the act by #DíaMundialContraelCáncer in which 'Birth More Data Cancer' has been presented, the first open data space in Spain driven by 24 scientific entities and patient associations to improve the quality of life and increase rates of survival.”

While addressing the people present at the event, she stated, “This knowledge tool that aims to strengthen health strategies to make them more effective and efficient is an example of unity, collaboration, sharing knowledge and innovation around cancer.”

It is pertinent to mention that Queen Letizia’s latest appearance comes just a few days after she presided over the year’s first working meeting with the Spanish Associations Against Cancer (AECC) last week.

In her visit, she also inquired about the activities carried out in 2024 and the main projects for 2025.

Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day

Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?

Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance

Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
King Charles honours Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour
King Charles honours Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour
Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback in upcoming Netflix film: Report
Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback in upcoming Netflix film: Report
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Prince Andrew gets new title amid Chinese investors deal controversy
Prince Andrew gets new title amid Chinese investors deal controversy
Princess Charlotte to receive rare title held by only seven people
Princess Charlotte to receive rare title held by only seven people
King Frederik, Queen Mary son embarks on new venture of life after break
King Frederik, Queen Mary son embarks on new venture of life after break
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day
King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day
Princess Anne shares shocking insight on Princess Kate’s key royal role
Princess Anne shares shocking insight on Princess Kate’s key royal role
Prince Louis stuns royal fans as reaches new milestone
Prince Louis stuns royal fans as reaches new milestone
King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event
King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event