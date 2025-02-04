Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day

Queen Letizia has marked World Cancer Day with powerful appearance!
The Spanish Royal Family took to its Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, and dropped a carousel of photos from the Queen’s latest visit to Spain’s first open data space.
During her visit, Letizia presided the officials present at the institute, delivering a powerful statement.
The translated caption of the post read, “The Queen has presided over this morning in Madrid the act by #DíaMundialContraelCáncer in which 'Birth More Data Cancer' has been presented, the first open data space in Spain driven by 24 scientific entities and patient associations to improve the quality of life and increase rates of survival.”
While addressing the people present at the event, she stated, “This knowledge tool that aims to strengthen health strategies to make them more effective and efficient is an example of unity, collaboration, sharing knowledge and innovation around cancer.”
It is pertinent to mention that Queen Letizia’s latest appearance comes just a few days after she presided over the year’s first working meeting with the Spanish Associations Against Cancer (AECC) last week.
In her visit, she also inquired about the activities carried out in 2024 and the main projects for 2025.