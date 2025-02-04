Sarah Ferguson takes huge step on World Cancer Day after two diagnoses

Sarah Ferguson is speaking out on World Cancer Day!
On the International Cancer Day, marked on February 4 every year, the Duchess of York shared an emotional yet powerful video in which she reflected on her two cancers battles.
Taking a huge step, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie introduced a useful app that can provide help to people battling against cancer.
“World Cancer Day — A Warm Invitation. Dear friends, I’m inviting you to join us for a free guided meditation for stress relief, rejuvenation, and self-care. This is a gentle space where you can reconnect with yourself and experience the incredible wisdom of your mind and body,” she penned in the caption.
In the video, Fergie shared an emotional statement saying, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer and then later on I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma.”
“I was trying to get my head around exactly whether I was going to see my grandchildren, whether I was going to see my children, and this is why I am so delighted to have found Zoul,” she continued.
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew continued to emphasize that this app can be extremely helpful for the people diagnosed with the disease.
For those unversed, Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed of breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer in 2024, for which she received treatments and is currently under medical supervision.