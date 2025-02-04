Princess Beatrice husband’s ex breaks silence after Athena's birth

Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’ ex has released first statement after their second baby birth.
The ex-fiancée of Edoardo, Dara Huang, has gotten candid about the challenges she has faced as a single parent.
Dara was in a relationship with Beatrice’s husband for three years before splitting in 2018. They co-parent their eight-year-old son Wolfie (Christopher Woolf).
She wrote on Instagram, "Why I’m a 'global citizen', love single moms, and appreciated my modest upbringing that converted into a strong work ethic. I’ll be posting some more answers to questions later on this week and quite honestly they will probably get no likes, and I don’t really care.”
Dara added, "I’m not trying to win a popularity contest, I just want to help young women who want to start businesses give confidence that they can do it and give some tips that I experienced when I went through a business, became a single Mom and financially supported myself with no external help.”
Her claims about parenthood came a few days after Edoardo and Beatrice announced the birth of their daughter, Princess Athena, last week.