Royal

Princess Beatrice husband’s ex breaks silence after Athena's birth

Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo’s ex makes shocking claims after Princess Athena's birth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Princess Beatrice husband’s ex breaks silence after their second baby birth
Princess Beatrice husband’s ex breaks silence after their second baby birth

Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’ ex has released first statement after their second baby birth.

The ex-fiancée of Edoardo, Dara Huang, has gotten candid about the challenges she has faced as a single parent.

Dara was in a relationship with Beatrice’s husband for three years before splitting in 2018. They co-parent their eight-year-old son Wolfie (Christopher Woolf).

She wrote on Instagram, "Why I’m a 'global citizen', love single moms, and appreciated my modest upbringing that converted into a strong work ethic. I’ll be posting some more answers to questions later on this week and quite honestly they will probably get no likes, and I don’t really care.”

Dara added, "I’m not trying to win a popularity contest, I just want to help young women who want to start businesses give confidence that they can do it and give some tips that I experienced when I went through a business, became a single Mom and financially supported myself with no external help.”

Her claims about parenthood came a few days after Edoardo and Beatrice announced the birth of their daughter, Princess Athena, last week.

The Weeknd finally releases trailer of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The Weeknd finally releases trailer of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement

Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’

Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Taylor Swift takes inspiration from Kate Middleton in new chic look?

Taylor Swift takes inspiration from Kate Middleton in new chic look?
Queen Camilla earns new honour after King Charles’ special event at Palace
Queen Camilla earns new honour after King Charles’ special event at Palace
Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement
Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step on World Cancer Day after two diagnoses
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step on World Cancer Day after two diagnoses
Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
King Charles honours Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour
King Charles honours Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour
Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback in upcoming Netflix film: Report
Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback in upcoming Netflix film: Report
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Prince Andrew gets new title amid Chinese investors deal controversy
Prince Andrew gets new title amid Chinese investors deal controversy
Princess Charlotte to receive rare title held by only seven people
Princess Charlotte to receive rare title held by only seven people
King Frederik, Queen Mary son embarks on new venture of life after break
King Frederik, Queen Mary son embarks on new venture of life after break
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer