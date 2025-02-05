Royal

Queen Camilla earns new honour after King Charles’ special event at Palace

Queen Camilla makes public appearance after Kate Middleton's London outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Queen Camilla earns new honour after King Charles’ special event at Palace
Queen Camilla earns new honour after King Charles’ special event at Palace

Queen Camilla has won a Grand Prix honour during East London school outing after King Charles hosted a special event at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, 77, officially opened the Mulberry Academy in London Docks.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account also posted a clip from the outing.

“Today The Queen joined students, teachers and parents at the official opening of Mulberry Academy London Dock, a new secondary school in Tower Hamlets which strives to support young people and provide them with the skills to lead successful and fulfilling lives,” the caption read.

During the public engagement, Queen participated in the conjunction with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix.


After beating a kid in the race, she said, "I can’t believe I beat you. You were being very kind."

The post further read, “Her Majesty spoke to students in their science, robotics and art classrooms, as well as those involved in programmes around the creative industries, female empowerment and other social initiatives.”

Her outing came after Charles honoured the Head Editor of Vogue, Dame Anna Wintour, with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion at the Buckingham Palace.

The Weeknd finally releases trailer of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The Weeknd finally releases trailer of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement

Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’

Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Taylor Swift takes inspiration from Kate Middleton in new chic look?

Taylor Swift takes inspiration from Kate Middleton in new chic look?
Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement
Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement
Princess Beatrice husband’s ex breaks silence after Athena's birth
Princess Beatrice husband’s ex breaks silence after Athena's birth
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step on World Cancer Day after two diagnoses
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step on World Cancer Day after two diagnoses
Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
King Charles honours Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour
King Charles honours Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour
Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback in upcoming Netflix film: Report
Meghan Markle set to make acting comeback in upcoming Netflix film: Report
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Prince Andrew gets new title amid Chinese investors deal controversy
Prince Andrew gets new title amid Chinese investors deal controversy
Princess Charlotte to receive rare title held by only seven people
Princess Charlotte to receive rare title held by only seven people
King Frederik, Queen Mary son embarks on new venture of life after break
King Frederik, Queen Mary son embarks on new venture of life after break
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer
Princess Kate reaches out to Victoria Beckham for key advice on big offer