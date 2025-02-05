Queen Camilla earns new honour after King Charles’ special event at Palace

Queen Camilla has won a Grand Prix honour during East London school outing after King Charles hosted a special event at Buckingham Palace.
Camilla, 77, officially opened the Mulberry Academy in London Docks.
The Royal Family’s official Instagram account also posted a clip from the outing.
“Today The Queen joined students, teachers and parents at the official opening of Mulberry Academy London Dock, a new secondary school in Tower Hamlets which strives to support young people and provide them with the skills to lead successful and fulfilling lives,” the caption read.
During the public engagement, Queen participated in the conjunction with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix.
After beating a kid in the race, she said, "I can’t believe I beat you. You were being very kind."
The post further read, “Her Majesty spoke to students in their science, robotics and art classrooms, as well as those involved in programmes around the creative industries, female empowerment and other social initiatives.”
Her outing came after Charles honoured the Head Editor of Vogue, Dame Anna Wintour, with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion at the Buckingham Palace.