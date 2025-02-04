World

Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’

Swedish police share new shocking details of the shooting on an adult school campus in Orebro

  • February 04, 2025
Swedish police have revealed that “around 10” people have been killed in a shooting at a school in the central city of Orebro.

According to BBC, police on Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2025, warned that around 10 people were killed in a shooting attack at Campus Risbergska, an adult education centre just after 12:30 pm local time (11:30 am UK time). It is believed that the shooter is also among the dead.

The Swedish police website stated, “About ten people have been killed in the incident. We are currently working on identification. The total number of injured is currently unclear."

Roberto Eid Forest, Orebro's chief of local police, described the shooting attack as a “horrible” incident, something "exceptional" and a "nightmare," and said that they are trying to identify the dead. “We're working with secret services, but as far as I know, it's a person unknown to police.”

When asked about the weapon used in the attack, he said that he cannot “say anything about the kind of weapon" that was used "other than it was a firearm."

Moreover, the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed that it is "a very painful day" for the country.

Authorities have warned people to stay away from the area in the town of Orebro, around 200 km (125 miles) west of the capital Stockholm.

