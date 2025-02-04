Entertainment

The Weeknd finally releases trailer of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ starring Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and The Weeknd will release on May 16, 2025

The Weeknd has finally dropped the exciting trailer of Hurry Up Tomorrow!

On his Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, the 34-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter shared the thrilling first look into his upcoming psychological thriller film.

HURRY UP TOMORROW OFFICIAL TRAILER. IN THEATERS MAY 16th,” he captioned.

In the trailer, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel and appears as himself in the film, stars as a musician embarks on an odyssey with a mysterious stranger who begins to unravel the foundation and essence of his existence.

It is worth mentioning that the movie, which is based on the singer’s sixth studio album released on January 31, 2025, stars Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and The Weeknd himself.

The film will also mark The Weeknd’s acting debut.

For those uninformed, Ortega is known for her role in Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, while Keoghan is famous for his outstanding roles in Saltburn and The Batman.

Moreover, the Blinding Lights singer is also set to kick off After Hours Til Dawn tour on May 9, 2025 at the State Farm Stadium, Arizona, United States.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is slated to hit cinemas on May 16, 2025.

