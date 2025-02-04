Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID

US President Donald Trump's administration has reportedly started drafting an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education.
Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the move would come in two parts. The administration would direct the Secretary of Education to create a plan to eliminate the department through executive action and would also ask Congress to pass legislation to end the department.
The 78-year-old during the campaign trail said, “We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America’s youth with all sorts of things that you don’t want to have our youth hearing.”
Trump, during his first administration, tried to combine the Education and Labour Departments into one federal agency, but despite having a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives at the time, he did not succeed.
As per the CNN report, the Education Department is also under the target of the newly introduced Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk.
Notably, the federal government has placed dozens of Education Department employees on paid leave from Friday, January 31, 2025, as part of efforts to get rid of the federal employees who work on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives from the federal workforce.