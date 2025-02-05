Lady Gaga gushes over her 14th Grammy win: ‘Very special one’  

Lady Gaga is gushing over her Grammys collection!
The Joker: Folie à Deux star, who won best pop duo/group performance with Bruno Mars for their hit duet Die with a Smile at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Saturday, took to her social media account to pen her emotions on big win.
"My 14th Grammy award is a very special one," she wrote on Tuesday, alongside a photo of herself posing with the gramophone trophy.
Gaga continued, “Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch peoples hearts.”
“Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul—love is what we all need right now. Thank you little monsters—wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow,” she added, referencing a lyric from Die with a Smile.
Gaga and Mars, accepted the prestigious award together during the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
"Bruno, you are an incredible human being. You're a musician for the ages. I don't know music without Bruno," she said in her award acceptance speech.
The singer also thanked her fiancé Michael Polansky, noting, "Michael, I love you so much, all your support and love every single day."
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s duet Die with a Smile hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.