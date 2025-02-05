Grammys producer breaks silence on Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s red carpet stunt

The executive producer of the 2025 Grammys, has broken his silence on Bianca Censori’s nude stunt with Kanye West.
On Sunday, the wife of West arrived on Grammys red carpet wearing a black fur coat, which she later dropped off, revealing a nearly nude look underneath with an exceedingly sheer mini-dress and seemingly no underwear.
Now, Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of the 2025 Grammys, addressed the stunt, which was allegedly inspired by West’s album cover for Vultures 1.
He told PEOPLE that “artistic black-tie” is the dress code listed for the show's guests, adding,“but in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation.”
“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer,” he added.
According to a "Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory” shared by Deadline in 2013, Censori’s outfit may have overlooked multiple rules instated by the CBS Program Practices.
After the ceremony, the infamous couple also attended a Los Angeles afterparty of Grammys with Censori in another naked look.