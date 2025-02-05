Royal

Princess Beatrice husband drops delightful photo weeks after daughter's birth

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice welcomed daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli last month

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 05, 2025
Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared surprising update nearly three weeks after their daughter Athena's birth.

Days after announcing the arrival of his baby girl, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli, born on January 22, the realtor has reportedly gone to the US without his family.

Edoardo turned to his social media account to share an exciting photo, featuring the views of Midtown Manhattan, New York.

The adorable click was seemingly clicked from inside the Empire State Building, against the backdrop of purple hues in the clear sky.

He pointed put one of the buildings and tagged the name of his real estate company, Banda Property.

Edoardo who shares an 8-year-old son, Wolfie with ex Dara Huang made the announcement of his and Beatrice second child with a photo of the newborn, in which her face could not been seen.

As per the 41-year-old's caption, Athena was born at 12:57 pm at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighing four pounds and five ounces.

To note, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli already share a 4-year-old daughter, Sienna.

