Prince William, Harry's supported charity marks Diana's 28th death anniversary

The Diana Award, a charity established in memory of the late Princess of Wales and has the support of both of her sons— Prince Harry and Prince William, has shared a touching tribute to mark her 28th death anniversary.

Taking to their Instagram on Sunday, August 31, the charity shared a stunning portrait of the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

In the black and white portrait, Diana could be seen flashing a wide smile as she posed to the camera with a hand on her chin.

“Today marks the 28th anniversary of the death of the late Diana, Princess of Wales,” the wrote in the caption.

They further added, “The Diana Award is the only charity founded in the name of the late Princess and we are proud to uphold her belief in young people and their ability to change the world.”

The Diana Award was established in 1999 by former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

It was relaunched in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' passing.

Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William are both supporters of the Diana Award, one of the only charitable causes they still publicly share. 

Diana, Princess of Wales, died on Sunday, 31 August 1997, following a car crash in Paris, which also killed two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. 

