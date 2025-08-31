Home / Royal

Prince Harry's deepest regrets about his last conversation with Princess Diana

Princess Diana passed away in a fatal car accident back in August 1997 in Paris, France

Prince Harry's deepest regrets about his last conversation with Princess Diana  

On the 28th wedding anniversary of the late Princess Diana, his youngest son, Prince Harry, has unveiled his biggest regrets.

Good Morning America shared the Duke of Sussex’s recollection of that final telephone call with his late mother before her death nearly twenty-eight years ago.

In the 2017 documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry and his now estranged brother, Prince William, discussed the impact of their deceased mother’s death on their lives.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old youngest child of King Charles revealed his major regrets about the last conversation he had with the then Princess of Wales.

Meghan Markle’s husband said, "It was her speaking from Paris, I can’t really necessarily remember what I said."

"But all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was," Harry lamented.

He further said, "I was running around with Willy and my cousins and didn’t want to stop playing. So I’d been short with her." 

However, years after the tragic passing of Princess Diana, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, reportedly could not forget the last phone call Princess Diana made from Paris, France, back in 1997. 

It is important to note that Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a fatal car accident during her visit to Paris, France, accompanied by Dodi al-Fayed, with whom she was romantically linked at the time.  

You Might Like:

Prince William, Harry's supported charity marks Diana's 28th death anniversary

Prince William, Harry's supported charity marks Diana's 28th death anniversary
Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William are both supporters of the Diana Award

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia attend annual royal rally

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia attend annual royal rally
The Swedish Royal Family shares King Carl Gustaf’s enthusiastic participation in the historic rally in Öland

Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday

Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa beam with delight alongside Queen Rania in her birthday portrait

Prince William, Princess Kate issue touching message amid Balmoral break

Prince William, Princess Kate issue touching message amid Balmoral break
Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to an amateur photographer Liz Hatton

Lady Louise Windsor cheered on by ’boyfriend’ Felix at shampionships

Lady Louise Windsor cheered on by ’boyfriend’ Felix at shampionships
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter was joined by her rumoured boyfriend at recent outing

Charles shares sad tribute on Diana’s 28th death anniversary: 'Queen of Our Hearts’

Charles shares sad tribute on Diana’s 28th death anniversary: 'Queen of Our Hearts’
Princess Diana tragically passed away in August 1997 following a car accident at the age of 36

Prince William shuts down Harry’s plea to reunite on Diana’s death anniversary

Prince William shuts down Harry’s plea to reunite on Diana’s death anniversary
Prince Harry strongly believes that he and Prince William should mark their late mom Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary together

Prince William’s brave tribute to late mom Diana echoes through years

Prince William’s brave tribute to late mom Diana echoes through years
Prince William has opened up many times about the impact of his mom Princess Diana's sudden death

King Charles, Prince Harry’s UK reunion plans hit a snag

King Charles, Prince Harry’s UK reunion plans hit a snag
King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion talks stall over key issue

King Abdullah celebrates Queen Rania’s milestone 55th birthday with sweet post

King Abdullah celebrates Queen Rania’s milestone 55th birthday with sweet post
Royal Hashemite Court shares stunning portrait of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania on Her Majesty’s special day

Prince Harry shocks with 3 bold demands to King Charles ahead of reunion

Prince Harry shocks with 3 bold demands to King Charles ahead of reunion
The Duke of Sussex puts forward three major demands before potential meeting with King Charles next month

Duchess Sophie’s early misstep ‘damaged’ bond with Princess Diana

Duchess Sophie’s early misstep ‘damaged’ bond with Princess Diana
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s past decision ignited rift between Princess Diana