Prince Harry's deepest regrets about his last conversation with Princess Diana  

On the 28th wedding anniversary of the late Princess Diana, his youngest son, Prince Harry, has unveiled his biggest regrets.
Good Morning America shared the Duke of Sussex’s recollection of that final telephone call with his late mother before her death nearly twenty-eight years ago.
In the 2017 documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry and his now estranged brother, Prince William, discussed the impact of their deceased mother’s death on their lives.
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old youngest child of King Charles revealed his major regrets about the last conversation he had with the then Princess of Wales.
Meghan Markle’s husband said, "It was her speaking from Paris, I can’t really necessarily remember what I said."
"But all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was," Harry lamented.
He further said, "I was running around with Willy and my cousins and didn’t want to stop playing. So I’d been short with her."
However, years after the tragic passing of Princess Diana, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, reportedly could not forget the last phone call Princess Diana made from Paris, France, back in 1997.
It is important to note that Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a fatal car accident during her visit to Paris, France, accompanied by Dodi al-Fayed, with whom she was romantically linked at the time.