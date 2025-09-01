Home / Royal

Royal Family shares heartwarming peeks into Crown Princess’s summer

Crown Princess Victoria and her family spent a wonderful summer!

On the last day of August, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to post a sweet update, sharing a video featuring peeks into the future Queen’s summer break with her husband, Prince Daniel, and children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

“On the last day of August, we share some of the Crown Princess family's pictures from the summer of 2025,” captioned the Royals.

With Cornelis Vreeswijk’s classic summer track Sommarkort playing in the background, the heartwarming clip opened with an adorable snap of Victoria’s elder child and only daughter, Estelle, Duchess of Östergötland.

The photo featured the young Princess elegantly smiling as she held her cute puppy in arms to pose in front of the camera.

This was followed by the next frame that featured the Crown Princess’s younger child and only son, Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne, posing with the adorable pup.

One of the shots showed the future Swedish Queen with her husband, Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland, beaming as they posed closely for a selfie, apparently taken in the countryside.

The video also featured some breathtaking shots of lush landscapes, mesmerizing twilight, and the Royals’ delightful time at a lake.

Crown Princess Victoria is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and the heir apparent to the Swedish throne.

