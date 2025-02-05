Trending

Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her past relationships
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her past relationships 

Priyanka Chopra was hurt by 'dishonesty' in her previous relationships. 

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Isn’t It Romantic actress highlighted the key qualities she looked for in a partner, stating, "The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I’d been hurt by dishonesty."

The Love Again star continued, "The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family. Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously."

“Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did," she noted. 

Chopra then went on to add, "I wouldn’t have married him if he didn’t. You have to look for someone who respects you. Respect is different from love and affection... You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.”

After series of bad experiences in the past, Priyanka Chopra finally married Nick Jonas in 2018. 

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted

These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night

Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'