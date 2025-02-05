Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships

Priyanka Chopra was hurt by 'dishonesty' in her previous relationships.
In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Isn’t It Romantic actress highlighted the key qualities she looked for in a partner, stating, "The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I’d been hurt by dishonesty."
The Love Again star continued, "The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family. Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously."
“Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did," she noted.
Chopra then went on to add, "I wouldn’t have married him if he didn’t. You have to look for someone who respects you. Respect is different from love and affection... You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.”
After series of bad experiences in the past, Priyanka Chopra finally married Nick Jonas in 2018.