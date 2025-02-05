Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month? 

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani are ready to walk down the aisle!
Amid Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s pre-wedding festivities, Mawra and Ameer are looking to get hitched also.
A source named Irfanistan shared the news of the couple’s marriage on his official Instagram page, setting pulses racing.
The post read, "Confirmed: Mawra and Ameer Gilani are getting married this month."
"Celebrations are just starting now in Lahore and Islamabad," the source further cited.
The 31-year-old actress, who gained widespread recognition for her role in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has been rumored to be dating her Sabaat co-star since a while.
Although the duo shared several posts together on social media hinting on their romance, neither of them confirmed or denied the relationship speculation.
In a recent Instagram story, the Aangan star dropped a hint that got fans buzzing about the possible wedding.
“I do I do I do! Wedding venue finalized,” followed by a cheeky note. “We’re all set.. Only need to find the groom now.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mawra Hocane made headlines for her role in drama serial Jafaa.