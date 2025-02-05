Trending

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?

Mawra Hocane is reportedly getting married to her co-star Ameer Gilani this month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month? 

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani are ready to walk down the aisle! 

Amid Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s pre-wedding festivities, Mawra and Ameer are looking to get hitched also. 

A source named Irfanistan shared the news of the couple’s marriage on his official Instagram page, setting pulses racing. 

The post read, "Confirmed: Mawra and Ameer Gilani are getting married this month." 

"Celebrations are just starting now in Lahore and Islamabad," the source further cited. 

The 31-year-old actress, who gained widespread recognition for her role in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has been rumored to be dating her Sabaat co-star since a while. 

Although the duo shared several posts together on social media hinting on their romance, neither of them confirmed or denied the relationship speculation. 

In a recent Instagram story, the Aangan star dropped a hint that got fans buzzing about the possible wedding. 

 “I do I do I do! Wedding venue finalized,” followed by a cheeky note. “We’re all set.. Only need to find the groom now.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mawra Hocane made headlines for her role in drama serial Jafaa.

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted

These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night

Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'