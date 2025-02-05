Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are celebrating a major triumph as producers of A Real Pain.
As per Life & Style, a source shared that the Poor Things star is following in the footsteps of her A-list peers, positioning herself for success similar to Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie.
“Emma and Dave are in this for the long term and the great thing about their partnership as producers is that they are egoless,” says a professional and personal contact of the couple.
The source went on to say, “It’s all about the work and it’s all about elevating their friends.”
According to an insider, “They made a giant step forward this year with A Real Pain, which is making money, has already landed two Oscar nominations and seems to have cornered a certain win with Kieran Culkin‘s work as a supporting actor.”
The source also hinted that there’s a deeper element at play regarding Emma’s exceptional producing talent, particularly when teamed up with her husband.
“When you look at famous couples who have partnered up to produce, it goes wrong more often than it goes right,” the source added.
The tipster highlighted, “Jennifer Aniston was once a partner at Brad Pitt’s Plan B before their marriage fell apart. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth‘s marriage seemed to be a victim of too much success at the company they formed and then sold, Hello Sunshine.”
Notably, the source countered the argument by stating that “Dave and Emma have a healthy relationship.”
Emma Stone and Dave McCary met on Saturday Night Live in December 2016 and tha couple tied the knot in 2020.