Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her eldest daughter, North West’s, career milestone amid her ex-husband Kanye West's Grammys drama.
The Skims founder took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 4th, to share the exciting announcement made by Billboard about her little one's latest achievement.
In the viral image, the mother-of-four included a screenshot of Billboard's chart account, showing North's recent song, which she has performed alongside FKA Twigs, has topped the charts and placed at number six.
The proud mother, Kim, dropped a teary-eye emoji over the image.
It is pertinent to note, North shocked fans last month after hearing her Japanese rap in FKA Twigs' latest track, Childlike Things.
However, Ye, who returned to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4th, has not commented on her first daughter's achievement.
This post of Kim came after her former partner and his wife, Bianca Censori, made a controversial appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025.
The popular rapper found himself in the spotlight after his model partner walked in a complete see-thru dress at the prestigious event.