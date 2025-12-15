Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday

The Eras Tour singer faces unexpected letdown from her fiancé Travis Kelce just a day after marking her special day

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday
Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday

Travis Kelce has disappointed Taylor Swift once again in just a week.

Just a few days after losing the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium last weekend, the NFL star served disappointment once again after his team lost yet another match at the same venue, this time in a face-off with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 14.

Over the weekend, the Chiefs suffered a shocking setback, losing 13-16 to the Chargers, effectively ending their season.

With the loss, the Chiefs’ win–loss record dropped to a point where they can no longer qualify for the NFL playoffs, making them ineligible to compete in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Notably, the game was attended by Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift, who was filmed cheering for her beau in the VIP box during the match.

However, the shocking loss might have left the Lover crooner disappointed and heartbroken as it marked a major blow for her footballer fiancé.

Previously, the Opalite crooner attended Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game against the Houstan Texans with her BFF Selena Gomez, which marked their first time watching the match together.

The high-stakes match ended in an embarrassing defeat for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they lost 10-20 to the Texans.

Travis Kelce’s shocking setback comes just a day after Taylor Swift rang in her 36th birthday on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday
Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home
Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance

Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance
Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE
Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession

Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession
'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son

'Coronation Street' star Justin Moorhouse mourns tragic loss of his son
Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'
Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record

Taylor Swift’s net worth reaches $1.6bn as she breaks another world record
Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud

Latest News

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday
Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son

Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son