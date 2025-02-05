Royal

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

Pippa Middleton took inspiration from her mother, Carole Middleton for her new career move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025


Pippa Middleton is gearing up to launch a new business venture, drawing inspiration from her mother, Carole Middleton.

Yhr Princess of Wales is planning to open a nursery for children aged nine months to five years at her Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire.

As per the announcement on the farm's official Instagram account, it invited interesting parents to get contact via direct message or email at nursery@buckleburyfarm.co.uk.

The Royal commentator Richard Eden shared that the couple "have opened discussions with locals in Berkshire about creating a childcare centre on their 77-acre farm."

To note, Pippa and her husband James Matthews bought the 72-acre Bucklebury Farm for £1.5million in October 2020.

This new venture is set to be inspired by Pippa and Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton.

She also held her own company Party Pieces into a multi-million-pound business.

Her successful venture also played a key role in financing her children's education at the prestigious Marlborough College.

Although Party Pieces was sold in 2023 due to challenges stemming from the pandemic, Pippa's business endeavors are still thriving.

