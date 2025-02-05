Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane is united in a wedlock with Ameer Gilani!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 5, the Jafaa actress, 32, shared a carousel of photos from her intimate wedding photoshoot, announcing the news that she and her Sabaat costar have finally tied the knot.
“And in the middle of chaos… I found you,” she penned alongside the dreamy snaps.
The Pakistani actress added, “BISMILLAH 5.2.25. #MawraAmeerHoGayi.”
Kicking off the fairy-tale carousel, Hocane shared a snap that featured her with Gilani in a beautifully intimate moment, posing affectionately as their foreheads touched each other’s while they warmly smiled.
For her nikkah, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress opted for an enchanting pastel green lehenga which featured intricate embroidery, with the border having vibrant hues of pink, purple, and gold.
She wore matching green-and-gold jewelry to go with her stunning ensemble, keeping her makeup minimal yet gorgeous.
Hocane’s bridal look was completed with her hands covered in beautiful henna design.
Meanwhile, Ameer Gilani looked handsome in a classic black sherwani with matching trousers and shawl.
His outfit featured gold buttons that matched the Neem actress’s stunning attire.
For those unversed, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani first ignited relationship rumors in 2020 after working together on TV serial Sabaat.
However, the couple neither addressed dating speculations in public, nor they gave an official relationship timeline.