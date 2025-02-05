Trending

Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani

Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane began dating after costarring in 2020 TV drama ‘Sabaat’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane is united in a wedlock with Ameer Gilani!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 5, the Jafaa actress, 32, shared a carousel of photos from her intimate wedding photoshoot, announcing the news that she and her Sabaat costar have finally tied the knot.

“And in the middle of chaos… I found you,” she penned alongside the dreamy snaps.

The Pakistani actress added, “BISMILLAH 5.2.25. #MawraAmeerHoGayi.”

Kicking off the fairy-tale carousel, Hocane shared a snap that featured her with Gilani in a beautifully intimate moment, posing affectionately as their foreheads touched each other’s while they warmly smiled.

For her nikkah, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress opted for an enchanting pastel green lehenga which featured intricate embroidery, with the border having vibrant hues of pink, purple, and gold.

She wore matching green-and-gold jewelry to go with her stunning ensemble, keeping her makeup minimal yet gorgeous.

Hocane’s bridal look was completed with her hands covered in beautiful henna design.

Meanwhile, Ameer Gilani looked handsome in a classic black sherwani with matching trousers and shawl.

His outfit featured gold buttons that matched the Neem actress’s stunning attire.

For those unversed, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani first ignited relationship rumors in 2020 after working together on TV serial Sabaat.

However, the couple neither addressed dating speculations in public, nor they gave an official relationship timeline.

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years

Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video

Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
Priyanka Chopra makes candid revelation about her past relationships
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Arjun Kapoor shares touching tribute for late mother Mona Shourie
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'