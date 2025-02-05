Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón

Netflix has taken a major step against Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón after her “racist” tweets resurfaced on the internet.
The Oscar-nominated actor also was asked to withdraw from the nomination.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has reportedly removed Karla from promotional emails.
The media giant seemingly plans to remove her from Emilia Pérez poster and give Zoe Saldana more prominence.
Karla, 52, got nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, for her role as a transgender crime boss in the hit film.
She recently told CNN, “I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am.”
The Spanish starlet landed in hot water last week after netizens found out her racist remarks about George Floyd in 2020.
“I have been judged, condemned, sacrificed, crucified, and stoned without a trial and without the option to defend myself,” Karla noted.
She also received backlash for her anti-Islamic tweets.
Notably, she has been nominated for an Oscar Award for best actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.