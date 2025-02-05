King Charles issues fresh statement after Duchess Sophie’s hospital visit 

King Charles broke silence after the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, visited a hospital during Nepal trip with Prince Edward.
During their second day of the royal tour, Sophie visited Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing to learn about maternal health and newborn care
The royal couple’s special tour kicked off on February 4 and will last until to February 9, 2025.
On Wednesday, Charles posted pictures from their second day of the trip and wrote a thoughtful message.
He wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Nepal! The Duke of Edinburgh has been connecting with young Nepalis— including Scouts, young offenders, students, and those in care—who are benefitting from @international_award in Nepal. His Royal Highness also presented Gold Awards to 18 outstanding young participants.”
The Royal Family added, “Meanwhile, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing to learn about maternal health and newborn care, and @ridleyeyefoundation who provide eyecare services to people living in high-altitude and remote areas.”
Sophie and Edward can be seen interacting with the locals in one frame.
“At @maitinepal, Her Royal Highness joined discussions about crucial interventions supporting survivors of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and trafficking. Thank you for the incredibly warm welcome!,” the monarch concluded the post.