Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit

Jonas Brothers have made their fans scream out of excitement!
The famous American pop rock band Jonas Brothers, which include Joe Jonas, 35, Nick Jonas, 32, and Kevin Jonas, 37, sparked fan frenzy by making an unexpected appearance at a trivia night of their hit 2008 movie Camp Rock arranged in Hemingways Restaurant and Bar Toronto, reported PEOPLE.
Amidst fans screaming and clapping, the brother, who played siblings in the film too and were member of the popular music trio Connect 3, walked into the venue, which was filmed by a fan, later posted on TikTok.
In the clip, Joe (played Shane Gray) was seen walking inside first, igniting a wave of confusion and excitement among fans.
Following Joe was Nick Jonas (Nick Gray) behind, and then Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray) with his 11-year-old daughter Alena.
"The Jonas Brothers showed up to Camp Rock Trivia. @hemmingways in Toronto. Nick I've loved you since I was 11 years old," read the caption penned by the TikTok user @elly_lapp, who shared the video.
For the appearance, Joe was wearing cream-colored pants and a leather jacket. Nick opted to dressed in a puffer jacket, while Kevin looked handsome in a black jacket.
Sharing a video on their official YouTube channel, the Jonas Brothers revealed that they decided to make an appearance after seeing online that a trivia night was going to be organized for Camp Rock 1 and 2.
The bar, which was just 5 minutes away from their hotel, made it easy for the trio to make a such an unexpected visit.
In the video, the popstars were then seen getting a hold onto the mic and asking questions in a quiz session.