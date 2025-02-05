‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey embark on adventurous ride in the trailer of Jurassic World: Rebirth.
The new film will be the seventh addition in the iconic franchise.
It will be released five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) when the “planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.”
The official synopsis reads, “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”
Scarlett plays the character of Zora Bennett, who was appointed to lead a team to extract DNA from “the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive.”
Her team includes Jonathan’s palaeontologist, Dr. Henry Loomis, her partner Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), a “representative of the drug conglomerate funding the expedition”.
During the crazy adventure, her team will encounter a civilian family “whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos.”
The remaining cast includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvainand Ed Skrein.
Notably, Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release on July 2, 2025.