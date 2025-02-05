Entertainment

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up

Scarlett Johansson joins Jonathan Bailey for thrilling adventures in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ official trailer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025


Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey embark on adventurous ride in the trailer of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The new film will be the seventh addition in the iconic franchise.

It will be released five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) when the “planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.”

The official synopsis reads, “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Scarlett plays the character of Zora Bennett, who was appointed to lead a team to extract DNA from “the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive.”

Her team includes Jonathan’s palaeontologist, Dr. Henry Loomis, her partner Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), a “representative of the drug conglomerate funding the expedition”.

During the crazy adventure, her team will encounter a civilian family “whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos.”

The remaining cast includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvainand Ed Skrein.

Notably, Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release on July 2, 2025.

Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit

Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance

Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
King Charles issues fresh statement after Duchess Sophie’s hospital visit

King Charles issues fresh statement after Duchess Sophie’s hospital visit
Duchess Sophie marks solo hospital visit amid Prince Edward Nepal tour

Duchess Sophie marks solo hospital visit amid Prince Edward Nepal tour
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama