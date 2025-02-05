Royal

King Charles makes delightful appearance in new visit to Polish association

The British Royal Family shared a video featuring King Charles meeting the Polish community

  • February 05, 2025

King Charles is meeting the Polish community in Hammersmith!

On Wednesday, February 5, the British Royal Family took to Instagram and shared a delightful video in which the 76-year-old Monarch can be seen engaging in an interactive session with the officials and members of The Polish Social and Cultural Association.

“Wonderful to meet so many of the Polish community in Hammersmith!” the Palace captioned.

Providing a brief background about the association, they penned, “Founded in 1967, The Polish Social and Cultural Association (@POSKLondon) is the largest Polish centre in Europe. Open to all nationalities, the centre provides a community space to celebrate and promote Polish culture.”

The post also detailed, “POSK hosts exhibitions, meetings, concerts, opera, film screenings and theatrical performances for both adults and children.”

In the video, the British King was seen touring around the organization, while learning about the paintings and frames that were placed on the walls.

The clip then featured a lavish buffet arranged by the association, followed by Charles doing some chat with people present there in their traditional attires, children, and other members of the association.

This post comes just a few hours after the Royal Family shared update about the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie’s visit to Nepal.

