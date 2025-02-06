Entertainment

Bianca Censori’s mom breaks silence on daughter’s Grammys stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori caused a huge stir at 2025 Grammys with their shocking act

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Bianca Censori’s mom breaks silence on daughter’s Grammys stunt
Bianca Censori’s mom breaks silence on daughter’s Grammys stunt

Bianca Censori’s mom has literally “nothing to say” about her daughter’s naked Grammy appearance!

While speaking to the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, February 5, Bianca’s mother, Alexandra Censori, opened up about her shocking Grammys appearance and stated that her family is just trying to stay out of spotlight as much as they can.

“We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,” she stated.

The 30-year-old Australian model’s mom continued, “I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you.”

After giving the statement, the glamorous mom of Bianca, who stepped out in a stylish dress and coat, with an expensive pair of sunglasses and a pricey Birkin handbag, made her way towards her Mercedes.

P.C. Media Mode / Daily Mail Australia
P.C. Media Mode / Daily Mail Australia

Moreover, the outlet also reported that Bianca Censori’s father, Leo Censori, had already left for his work.

It was also reported that while Alexandra opted not to comment on Bianca’s bold appearance, her sister Angelina Censori seemingly gave a nod to the model by re-sharing her Grammys video on Instagram Story.

For those uninformed, Bianca Censori and Kanye West shocked everyone after the model dropped her furry coat at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2025, revealing her completely bare body in front of the photographers.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia make first joint-appearance after 80th Auschwitz event

King Felipe, Queen Letizia make first joint-appearance after 80th Auschwitz event
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate
Prince William releases heartfelt statement after new royal engagement

Prince William releases heartfelt statement after new royal engagement
Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years

Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead