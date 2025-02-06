Bianca Censori’s mom breaks silence on daughter’s Grammys stunt

Bianca Censori’s mom has literally “nothing to say” about her daughter’s naked Grammy appearance!
While speaking to the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, February 5, Bianca’s mother, Alexandra Censori, opened up about her shocking Grammys appearance and stated that her family is just trying to stay out of spotlight as much as they can.
“We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,” she stated.
The 30-year-old Australian model’s mom continued, “I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you.”
After giving the statement, the glamorous mom of Bianca, who stepped out in a stylish dress and coat, with an expensive pair of sunglasses and a pricey Birkin handbag, made her way towards her Mercedes.
Moreover, the outlet also reported that Bianca Censori’s father, Leo Censori, had already left for his work.
It was also reported that while Alexandra opted not to comment on Bianca’s bold appearance, her sister Angelina Censori seemingly gave a nod to the model by re-sharing her Grammys video on Instagram Story.
For those uninformed, Bianca Censori and Kanye West shocked everyone after the model dropped her furry coat at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2025, revealing her completely bare body in front of the photographers.