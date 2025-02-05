Sci-Tech

DeepSeek under fire: South Korean, Indian ministries ban AI chatbots

South Korean ministries block DeepSeek while the Indian finance ministry restricts the use of AI chatbots

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
DeepSeek is under scrutiny in Asia as South Korean ministries block it while the Indian finance ministry restricts the use of AI chatbots.

According to Reuters, South Korean ministries and the Indian finance ministry have begun a crackdown against artificial intelligence over security concerns. 

The advisory by the union finance ministry said, “It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, etc.) in the office computers and devices pose risks for the confidentiality of (government) data and documents.”

Seoul's defense ministry official told AFP, “Blocking measures for DeepSeek have been implemented specifically for military work-related PCs with Internet.”

